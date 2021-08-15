'I really do feel humbled': Former Bok physio signs for PSG alongside Messi
SA-born therapist to look after Paris soccer club’s stars
15 August 2021 - 00:00
Tanushree Pillay may be sporting a blue, red and white soccer jersey alongside world-famous greats including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, but her blood remains green and gold.
The former Springbok physiotherapist, who grew up in Asherville, Durban, celebrated her 40th birthday this week by officially joining the medical team at international football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)...
