Mkhwebane vs Gordhan again: Public protector wants minister's bank records

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants Pravin Gordhan's bank records as part of a fresh investigation into the department of public enterprises.



Her probe follows a complaint by EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu, who claims Gordhan breached Cabinet's executive code of ethics by appointing a forensic company to conduct investigations inside his department. However, it is unclear what the basis of the complaint is, or whether a prima facie case has been made...