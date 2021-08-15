Mkhwebane vs Gordhan again: Public protector wants minister's bank records
15 August 2021 - 00:04
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants Pravin Gordhan's bank records as part of a fresh investigation into the department of public enterprises.
Her probe follows a complaint by EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu, who claims Gordhan breached Cabinet's executive code of ethics by appointing a forensic company to conduct investigations inside his department. However, it is unclear what the basis of the complaint is, or whether a prima facie case has been made...
