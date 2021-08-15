Reformed robber and drug dealer co-found prison farm project
15 August 2021 - 00:00
Two former Johannesburg jail inmates decided last year they would go back to prison — and the correctional services department welcomed them back by giving them a set of keys.
Parolees David Nene, 47, and Glen Meyer, 42, used their experience in prison as a catalyst for the Urban Farming Co-operative (UFC), which works to reintegrate offenders into society as food stewards for communities by training them to grow food. This provides prisoners with food security and gives them a skill for when they get out...
