State capture: There were heroes, and there was Ramaphosa

Imagine walking into your parents' home to find burglars helping themselves to whatever is of value, but you decide to grab a chair, sit back and watch, hoping to stop them only when you inherit the house.



This is exactly what President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to have elected to do during the institutionalised pillaging of state resources under former president Jacob Zuma, to whom he was deputy for four years at the Union Buildings and five years at Luthuli House...