Bus was not fit to drive, say victims of horrific EC crash

Some of the passengers were Eastern Cape residents who had gone to Cape Town to find jobs. Unsuccessful, they were heading home to their families.

Survivors of Monday's fatal bus crash in the Eastern Cape have described how they begged the driver to stop as the vehicle — which had been making alarming noises for much of the journey from Cape Town — started wobbling and weaving, with black smoke billowing from the front as it began its steep descent towards Kei River.



The bus then careered off the N2 at Kei Cuttings and plunged 100m down a ravine, leaving 30 people dead...