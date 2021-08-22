Compliance ‘is lacking’ in bus industry, report finds

Despite long-distance bus transport being one of the most heavily regulated industries in SA, data from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) reveals that compliance is sorely lacking.



According to the RTMC's “State of Road Safety” report released last week, the highest increase in unroadworthy vehicles was recorded for buses — up 2,435 (30.16%) from 8,074 in 2019 to 10,509 in 2020. This was followed by minibuses, up 12.41% from 41,577 to 46,737...