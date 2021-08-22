Fresh details emerge on fatal Netcare helicopter crash

A directive issued by Canadian authorities has shed more light on the cause of the Netcare air ambulance crash that killed five people in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year.



The pilot and a team of four medical specialists flying from Johannesburg died near Bergville on January 21 when the Netcare Bell 430 ambulance helicopter seemingly started disintegrating in midair and crashed in a ball of fire...