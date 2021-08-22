Hawks probe former SSA boss who 'took R112m' for 'phantom operations'
22 August 2021 - 00:05
A former director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA), Sonto-Gladys Kudjoe, is under investigation by the Hawks for alleged theft and/or corruption involving as much as R112m in "temporary advances" for operations sourced by her office.
Kudjoe is a former ambassador to Sweden and Egypt, now working as SA's secretary for defence. She faces claims that she, working with a handful of people in her office, created what appear to have been phantom operations that required large sums of cash, which were mostly ordered by her personal assistant or office manager...
