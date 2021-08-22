'It's not good news at all': Strife for four ANC mayors in KZN
22 August 2021 - 00:00
It’s a mayoral mess for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal as two of the party’s mayors are in trouble with the law, a third has been booted out of office and another is facing a motion of no confidence.
Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba’s recent summons to appear in court on charges relating to assault, theft and malicious damage to property has resulted in calls for him step aside. It is the second time in two years that Mahlaba has faced criminal charges — he was arrested in 2019 in connection with the murder of former ANC Youth League official Wandile Ngobeni, but the charges were withdrawn...
