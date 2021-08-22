KZN ANC accuses judiciary of being biased against Zuma, 'favouring' Cyril
'Judicial blunder' on Zuma alleged in PEC's report on riots
22 August 2021 - 00:01
The judiciary has come under heavy criticism from the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee - which accused SA's judges of favouring President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration while being biased against former president Jacob Zuma.
The criticism is in a report the PEC delivered in a closed meeting with ANC national officials last month, following the unrest that claimed more than 300 lives in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.