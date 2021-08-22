KZN ANC accuses judiciary of being biased against Zuma, 'favouring' Cyril

'Judicial blunder' on Zuma alleged in PEC's report on riots

The judiciary has come under heavy criticism from the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee - which accused SA's judges of favouring President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration while being biased against former president Jacob Zuma.



The criticism is in a report the PEC delivered in a closed meeting with ANC national officials last month, following the unrest that claimed more than 300 lives in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...