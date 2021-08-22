LISTEN | Zuma 'put abuse on steroids,' says Moe Shaik
Former intelligence boss invites Guptas back to SA to testify
22 August 2021 - 00:02
Former president Jacob Zuma put the abuse of state institutions for political gain on steroids, says former intelligence chief Moe Shaik.
Shaik was one of the staunch backers of Zuma in the run-up to the Polokwane battle, where Thabo Mbeki was defeated in his campaign for a third term as president of the ANC...
