Mandatory jabs not on cards yet, but experts say pandemic requires special measures

Mandatory Covid-19 jabs for specific groups are being discussed by the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines, says its chair, professor Barry Schoub.

His confirmation came amid growing calls from scientists and health activists for compulsory vaccination of groups such as health workers and others who spend time indoors with other people.

But according to health department spokesperson Popo Maja, “compulsory vaccination is not on the table for discussion”.

Scientists told the Sunday Times this week that an individual’s right to decline a vaccine is not more valid than the public interest in the context of a dangerous airborne disease. Fatima Hassan, head of the Health Justice Initiative, said: “We are in a global pandemic and vaccines save lives.”

Unlike many other African countries, SA has plenty of doses available and it is “important for science to drive policy and laws, even if it in certain cases restricts other rights”, said Hassan. Wits University vaccinology expert professor Shabir Madhi said he is not usually a “fan of mandatory vaccination” but Covid-19 makes it necessary.