Mkhwebane impeachment heads to ConCourt

The speaker of parliament and the DA have acknowledged that the recent high court judgment on parliament's impeachment rules was a significant blow to the impeachment process against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.



If allowed to stand, it "would force the National Assembly to start the process of holding [Mkhwebane] accountable from scratch", said the DA in its appeal application to the Constitutional Court filed on Thursday. Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said he would be recommending that until the appeal journey is finalised, the whole impeachment process should be put on ice. The speaker's application was filed in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday...