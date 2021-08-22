News

Mkhwebane impeachment heads to ConCourt

22 August 2021 - 00:01 By Franny Rabkin

The speaker of parliament and the DA have acknowledged that the recent high court judgment on parliament's impeachment rules was a significant blow to the impeachment process against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

If allowed to stand, it "would force the National Assembly to start the process of holding [Mkhwebane] accountable from scratch", said the DA in its appeal application to the Constitutional Court filed on Thursday. Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said he would be recommending that until the appeal journey is finalised, the whole impeachment process should be put on ice. The speaker's application was filed in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News
  2. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  3. New basic income grant 'likely in the next budget' News
  4. How Carl Niehaus 'killed' mom to pay R4.3-million debt News
  5. Mkhwebane vs Gordhan again: Public protector wants minister's bank records News

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top