Modack, Lifman: Season of justice for Cape Town's 'underworld kingpins'

Half-a-dozen Cape underworld suspects face a raft of charges

Zulpha Kotzee braved a chilly Cape Town morning to protest outside the court where alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack applied for bail on Wednesday.



Kotzee painted Modack as a philanthropist after a taxi festooned with banners calling for his release brought her and other Mitchells Plain residents to Blue Downs magistrate’s court...