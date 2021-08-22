News

Modack, Lifman: Season of justice for Cape Town's 'underworld kingpins'

Half-a-dozen Cape underworld suspects face a raft of charges

22 August 2021 - 00:00

Zulpha Kotzee braved a chilly Cape Town morning to protest outside the court where alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack applied for bail on Wednesday.

Kotzee painted Modack as a philanthropist after a taxi festooned with banners calling for his release brought her and other Mitchells Plain residents to Blue Downs magistrate’s court...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News
  2. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  3. New basic income grant 'likely in the next budget' News
  4. How Carl Niehaus 'killed' mom to pay R4.3-million debt News
  5. Mkhwebane vs Gordhan again: Public protector wants minister's bank records News

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top