'No learner should fail … we want 100% pass': Prelim exams challenge for schools

Extra classes for some but many struggle to finish syllabus

As matrics begin their preliminary exams tomorrow, pupils at a Limpopo school are way ahead of the pack, having finished their syllabus in May.



For most grade 12s, the prelims will be the first formal exams they will write after the midyear exams were scrapped. But those from Dendron Secondary wrote the June exams as well as a so-called “pre-preliminary exam” which finished on Thursday...