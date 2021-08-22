Politics

NW premier Job Mokgoro digs in heels over quitting

Mokgoro wants to talk to Ramaphosa before he submits resignation

Defiant North West premier Job Mokgoro wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain the reasons for his dismissal before he hands in his resignation letter.



Mokgoro has told those close to him that he will only submit the letter after meeting Ramaphosa — who convinced him to take the job of premier in 2018...