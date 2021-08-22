Politics
NW premier Job Mokgoro digs in heels over quitting
Mokgoro wants to talk to Ramaphosa before he submits resignation
22 August 2021 - 00:02
Defiant North West premier Job Mokgoro wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain the reasons for his dismissal before he hands in his resignation letter.
Mokgoro has told those close to him that he will only submit the letter after meeting Ramaphosa — who convinced him to take the job of premier in 2018...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.