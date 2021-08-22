News

SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
22 August 2021 - 00:03

The SABC is seeking payment of R850,000 from former group chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng for legal fees incurred by the public broadcaster on his behalf in numerous legal cases.

Over and above that, the SABC is still pursuing Motsoeneng for R11m paid to him as part of a R30m "success fee" for negotiating a controversial R500m deal with pay-TV operator MultiChoice, which effectively handed it access to the entire SABC archive...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News
  2. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  3. New basic income grant 'likely in the next budget' News
  4. How Carl Niehaus 'killed' mom to pay R4.3-million debt News
  5. Mkhwebane vs Gordhan again: Public protector wants minister's bank records News

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top