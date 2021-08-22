SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m

The SABC is seeking payment of R850,000 from former group chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng for legal fees incurred by the public broadcaster on his behalf in numerous legal cases.



Over and above that, the SABC is still pursuing Motsoeneng for R11m paid to him as part of a R30m "success fee" for negotiating a controversial R500m deal with pay-TV operator MultiChoice, which effectively handed it access to the entire SABC archive...