SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m
22 August 2021 - 00:03
The SABC is seeking payment of R850,000 from former group chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng for legal fees incurred by the public broadcaster on his behalf in numerous legal cases.
Over and above that, the SABC is still pursuing Motsoeneng for R11m paid to him as part of a R30m "success fee" for negotiating a controversial R500m deal with pay-TV operator MultiChoice, which effectively handed it access to the entire SABC archive...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.