Snake-bitten fish — medicine's next big research thing
The research into reducing chronic inflammation could lead to new drugs for irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety and depression, according to project leader professor Carine Smith.
22 August 2021 - 00:00
Snake bites can kill but they can also be therapeutic, and a new lab at Stellenbosch University has started testing venom's potential on fish embryos that cannot feel pain.
The research into reducing chronic inflammation could lead to new drugs for irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety and depression, according to project leader professor Carine Smith...
