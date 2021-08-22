WATCH | 'We hoped they wouldn't slaughter us': How SA man escaped Kabul

A South African man has told of his harrowing escape from Kabul this week, and how he came face to face with Taliban fighters as he and his colleagues tried to get to safety.



Dwayne Thompson, 40, who has worked as a close protection officer for the Canadian embassy for five years, and his team struck an uneasy truce with the 10 Taliban members at the Hamid Karzai International Airport last Sunday by taking selfies with them and sharing cigarettes and water...