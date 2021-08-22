'We are in crisis mode': Experts are warning of species becoming extinct

Louis Allison was excited to meet a new stranger from the deep while fishing at his favourite beach south of Durban. He tagged his catch — a 68cm flapnose houndshark — and threw it back into the sea.



Seven years later, fishing in the same spot, he caught the same shark, except it was 40cm bigger. Two months later he caught it yet again...