'We need that single-minded attention to vaccine programme': expert

Jabs for those aged 18 to 34 began on Friday, 11 days earlier than initially planned, after SA passed the 10-million jab mark on the 94th day of the rollout. Just over half a million of those are health workers vaccinated between February and May under the Sisonke programme to evaluate the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Because the rollout had been “stalling among the targeted groups” above age 35, professor Shabir Madhi, a vaccinology expert at Wits, said it “made sense to expand to other groups rather than having vaccines lie in depots”.

However, the impact this will have on the epidemiology of the virus might not be as great as one might expect, he said.

“The major value of vaccination is prevention of severe disease and death, so the priority still needs to be getting at least 85%-90% coverage of people above 60 years and [those of any age] with underlying medical conditions that place them at risk of developing severe Covid,” he said.

Although vaccines protect against severe disease and death, but only halve the risk of infection and transmission, getting as many people as possible inoculated “could still have a significant impact on the magnitude of future resurgences”.