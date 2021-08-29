Broke city finds R27m to pay PSL club
KZN capital can’t fix roads but it votes to subsidise soccer team
29 August 2021 - 00:00
Premier Soccer League club Maritzburg United has divided its hometown, causing an uproar with a R27m request for funding from the city that was approved by a majority vote in the Msunduzi municipality this week.
The decision by the broke KwaZulu-Natal municipality to give the club R9m a year over the next three years has provoked an outcry from ratepayers...
