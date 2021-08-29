Broke city finds R27m to pay PSL club

KZN capital can’t fix roads but it votes to subsidise soccer team

Premier Soccer League club Maritzburg United has divided its hometown, causing an uproar with a R27m request for funding from the city that was approved by a majority vote in the Msunduzi municipality this week.



The decision by the broke KwaZulu-Natal municipality to give the club R9m a year over the next three years has provoked an outcry from ratepayers...