Court orders tycoon to pay over R500,000 in rental arrears

Cape Town high court orders tycoon to pay his former landlord R518,000 in rental arrears after a protracted property dispute over a swanky Clifton apartment.

Brian Myerson has been ordered to pay up — again.



Twelve years ago the South African-born tycoon made headlines in a R130m UK divorce settlement with his ex-wife, who took exception to his adultery. This time it’s the Cape Town high court ordering him to pay his former landlord R518,000 in rental arrears after a protracted property dispute over a swanky Clifton apartment...