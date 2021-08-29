Court orders tycoon to pay over R500,000 in rental arrears
Cape Town high court orders tycoon to pay his former landlord R518,000 in rental arrears after a protracted property dispute over a swanky Clifton apartment.
29 August 2021 - 00:00
Brian Myerson has been ordered to pay up — again.
Twelve years ago the South African-born tycoon made headlines in a R130m UK divorce settlement with his ex-wife, who took exception to his adultery. This time it’s the Cape Town high court ordering him to pay his former landlord R518,000 in rental arrears after a protracted property dispute over a swanky Clifton apartment...
