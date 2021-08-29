Dan Plato mulls quitting after DA mayoral snub
City of Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has denied threatening to quit politics after the DA turned down his return to the mayoral position after the local government elections
29 August 2021 - 00:01
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato is said to be considering quitting politics after the DA decided that he should not return to the mayor's office after the coming local government elections.
DA insiders said Plato was angered by the decision and even contemplated resigning on the spot after Geordin Hill-Lewis was announced as his successor...
