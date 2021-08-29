Digital sleuthing and an alert neighbour: Inside Babita Deokaran assassination arrests
29 August 2021 - 00:05
Gauteng health department corruption-buster Babita Deokaran's alleged killers stalked her for more than a month.
Just three days after the brazen daylight hit this week they were traced by a maze of CCTV cameras that pieced together their getaway route, and led to their arrest...
