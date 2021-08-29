Fires fuel ‘nasty chemicals’ alarm in KZN

The fire at a Durban chemicals warehouse during last month’s unrest has raised alarm bells among environmental activists who fear it might not be an isolated case of undisclosed hazardous materials being stored close to residential areas.



The South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) is pushing for tighter restrictions on companies that could be harbouring harmful chemicals like those believed to have been found at the United Phosphorous Ltd (UPL) facility in Cornubia...