Geoscience council to start carbon storage plan
29 August 2021 - 00:00
SA is famous for digging stuff out of the earth — 224-million tons of coal and 100t of gold each year and a Gupta-load of diamonds.
Now it is ready to give back by injecting into the ground some of the mess it makes. Starting in two years, some of the gas from the country’s dirtiest coal-fired power stations will be stored 1km underground...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.