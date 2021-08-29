Race Row
'He apologised & must stay'- Ali Bacher defends Mark Boucher amid alleged racism row
29 August 2021 - 00:00
Ali Bacher has come out to bat for beleaguered South African cricket coach Mark Boucher, who is embroiled in a racism storm.
Bacher, former South African cricket captain and an administrator of the United Cricket Board of SA, believes Boucher must stay in his position as head coach of the Proteas because he has apologised for calling his former teammate Paul Adams “brown s**t”...
