How to make people employable: it starts with schooling
At least 60% of those aged 25 to 29, and who only had a grade 7 to grade 9 education, were unemployed in 2019, compared to 47% who had a matric certificate.
29 August 2021 - 00:00
There is a mismatch between the qualifications of university graduates and the demands of the job market.
And the private sector needs to have a significant say in the curricula offered at the country's 50 public Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges...
