Loyiso Masuku eyes Joburg mayor post
29 August 2021 - 00:00
Loyiso Masuku, wife of former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, has emerged as one of the possible contenders for the position of Johannesburg mayor in the coming local government elections after topping the ANC candidate list.
Masuku has seemingly weathered the storm after being cleared of alleged involvement in the controversial Covid-19 personal protective equipment corruption scandal last year that led to her husband's dismissal from the provincial government...
