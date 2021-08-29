Making his dough from the dough

Refiloe Rantekoa struggles to understand concepts like cash flow and equities, yet he has turned his dream of providing affordable food to people in Soweto into a thriving business.

Rantekoa, 30, is the founder of Borotho Bakery, an informal bread-making business operating from three shipping-container outlets in Soweto. It has two shops and 30 employees baking 2,000 loaves a day. And he is ready to grow further.

“It's just this problem of load-shedding, and the fact that we are on residential electricity rather than three-phase power, that is stopping us. But with the quality product we make, and 2-million people in Soweto, we will be doing 10,000 loaves a day by February,” he said.

Rantekoa is among a growing number of “kasipolitans” — successful township entrepreneurs who contribute to the burgeoning informal economy in SA.

He grew up with a passion for selling. He started work as a travel adviser but decided to go on his own in 2016 after two sudden price hikes in the cost of bread had a hard impact on his community.