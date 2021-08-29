News

Making his dough from the dough

Rantekoa is among a growing number of 'kasipolitans' — successful township entrepreneurs who contribute to the burgeoning informal economy in SA.

Gill Gifford
29 August 2021 - 00:00
Borotho Bakery owner Refiloe Rantekoa, middle, with partners Mthokozisi Ndlovu, left, and Rantimane Francis, display awards they have won for entrepreneurship.
Refiloe Rantekoa struggles to understand concepts like cash flow and equities, yet he has turned his dream of providing affordable food to people in Soweto into a thriving business.

Rantekoa, 30, is the founder of Borotho Bakery, an informal bread-making business operating from three shipping-container outlets in Soweto. It has two shops and 30 employees baking 2,000 loaves a day. And he is ready to grow further.

“It's just this problem of load-shedding, and the fact that we are on residential electricity rather than three-phase power, that is stopping us. But with the quality product we make, and 2-million people in Soweto, we will be doing 10,000 loaves a day by February,” he said.

Rantekoa is among a growing number of “kasipolitans” — successful township entrepreneurs who contribute to the burgeoning informal economy in SA.

He grew up with a passion for selling. He started work as a travel adviser but decided to go on his own in 2016 after two sudden price hikes in the cost of bread had a hard impact on his community.

“I always wanted to be part of something that I could run and operate myself. So I took my payslip to the bank as proof that I could pay back a loan, and I asked for R50,000,” he said.

After zero research and with no marketing knowledge, he asked his grandfather if he could use the back room he was renting as a place to start a bakery.

The business took off and by 2018 he had paid off his loan. In 2019 he was selected by Investec to be part of a group of young entrepreneurs to travel abroad. He went to the Netherlands for seven days to learn about business and employment.

“I was the only person from a township and the only one looking at food as a commodity,” he said.

“They say most businesses die within the first three to four years. But we are obviously not part of that, we are a whole new generation,” he said.

His employees range from bakers to truck drivers. Fifteen of them sell bread from shopping carts.

“We have a stable footprint in Soweto. It's no struggle to sell our product. I can actually say we conquered the township. We are maturing and I think in a few years we will be ready to move out to other townships on the East Rand, Alexandra. Those are our customers,” he said.

Asked what his business was worth, Rantekoa had no idea.

“Those are the questions financiers are asking, and it's the kind of thing I am still learning about,” he said.

Marketer, author and entrepreneur GG Alcock believes that Stats SA is incorrect in its definition of what constitutes employment. He says the invisible informal economy is thriving and “growing in an urgent organic pace, unmatched by the formal sector”.

Alcock says informal trade or what he terms “kasinomics” is a massive, unmeasured, invisible sector that does not have gleaming corporate headquarters but is rather seen in “a caravan on the side of a road, a pile of veggies on a crate, or a little chemist under a highway bridge”, quietly driving the economy.

He believes it is time to redefine employment and income generation to “see the entire picture”.

“For example, there are 18 municipal markets in the country, with the Joburg Fresh Produce Market being one of the biggest. It does R6-billion a year with 20,000 customers, with 60% of them being informal traders,” Alcock said.

His views are backed by the May 2021 research report by Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz, who found that unemployment was at historically high levels, earnings were below inflation and yet a third of consumers who were paying back debt were officially unemployed.

Income generation, he believes, is happening in many ways. Backyard rentals, he says, generate R20bn a year.

“These are unsophisticated, small-scale, low-tech, seemingly disorganised operations. A vast proportion of township dwellings were not built by the government. They were built by people paying cash. Cashbuild, Build it and Shoprite are doing really well. Those bags of cement are not being bought with social grants. More money is being spent in townships than is theoretically being earned.”

