More than half of all pupils in grades 10 to 12 are overage
High rate of repeating grades and poor teaching are blamed
29 August 2021 - 00:00
More than half of all pupils in grades 10 to 12 are overage for their grade, with one in five being three years older or more.
This is one of the shocking findings of a study conducted by academics from the Research on Socio-Economic Policy (Resep) unit at the University of Stellenbosch...
