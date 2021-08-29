More than half of all pupils in grades 10 to 12 are overage

High rate of repeating grades and poor teaching are blamed

More than half of all pupils in grades 10 to 12 are overage for their grade, with one in five being three years older or more.



This is one of the shocking findings of a study conducted by academics from the Research on Socio-Economic Policy (Resep) unit at the University of Stellenbosch...