News

No court date yet for civil case over judge Nkola Motata

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
29 August 2021 - 00:00

Freedom Under Law (FUL) is still awaiting a court date for its attempt to have the decision by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to throw disgraced judge Nkola Motata a lifeline overturned.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal recommended to the JSC in 2018 that Motata be removed from the bench for gross misconduct after he crashed his car into a house in Johannesburg in January 2007 then made racist comments to the homeowner. The judge was later convicted of drunk driving...

