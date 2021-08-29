No court date yet for civil case over judge Nkola Motata

Freedom Under Law (FUL) is still awaiting a court date for its attempt to have the decision by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to throw disgraced judge Nkola Motata a lifeline overturned.



The Judicial Conduct Tribunal recommended to the JSC in 2018 that Motata be removed from the bench for gross misconduct after he crashed his car into a house in Johannesburg in January 2007 then made racist comments to the homeowner. The judge was later convicted of drunk driving...