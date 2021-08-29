Official in hot water as state loses messy Sassa HQ case

Public works minister Patricia de Lille has ordered an investigation into a senior public works official who allegedly misled the courts by deposing to an affidavit on De Lille's behalf - without her knowledge or permission.



The affidavit was lodged as part of a court battle over a R200m lease deal for the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa's) new head office in a building owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)...