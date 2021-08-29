Religion and social media blamed for Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

According to a paper published this month in science journal Nature, "the reasons for Covid-19 vaccine acceptance and hesitancy remain complex".

"As new SARS-CoV-2 variants emerge, adding further complexity, and new vaccines come to the market, it will be important to maintain a delicate balance in communicating what is known and acknowledging the uncertainties that remain."

According to the paper, researchers and pharmaceutical manufacturers should be "as forthcoming as possible, with research data on vaccines made readily available".

Also, "governments should be transparent about their response programmes to Covid-19, vaccine availability, and how key decisions are being made".

According to Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, sometimes all it takes to shift attitudes is a conversation with a community or its leaders.

"I have been criss-crossing the province to promote vaccine acceptance. I recently found myself in the Central Karoo in Leeu Gamka," she said. "Vaccine hesitancy was high there. When I tried to find out why, I discovered that the community had been told by a leader that vaccines are associated with the devil. But when we engage further, we are able to explain and people understand."

Vaccination numbers rose sharply this week as 18- to 34-year-olds became eligible.

Almost 1.4-million vaccinations were administered between Monday and Friday, 34% higher than a week earlier.

Briefing the media on Friday, health minister Joe Phaahla said more than 560,000 young adults had registered for vaccination on the first day they were eligible, Friday August 20.

"The response of the young people has been quite overwhelming," he said.