Scant evidence ivermectin benefits people, say experts

A scientific fraud-detection group then found "other causes for concern, including dozens of patient records that seemed to be duplicates, inconsistencies between the raw data and the information in the paper, patients whose records indicate they died before the study's start date and numbers that seemed to be too consistent to have occurred by chance".

Rees said that while it was important that huge investments continue to go into Covid-19 vaccine development it was unfortunate there has been far less research into new treatments.

This had led to many scientists asking if existing drugs could help stop mild Covid-19 disease from worsening.

"Unfortunately, resulting studies had often been "too small and poorly designed" to satisfy regulators.

"What was needed [with ivermectin] was a large, well-designed study", and when the Egyptian study appeared "favourable" there was a sense of hope. But science was now back at square one.

In January, wanting to prevent an uncontrolled situation in which people were using veterinary ivermectin in a dangerous way, Sahpra said clinicians could apply to use permitted human formulations for specific named patients and would be obliged to report on the outcomes.

"We do not have the data that says that it works to prevent or treat Covid-19. Neither can we say absolutely that it doesn't work," said Rees. "We simply don't have enough data and it is not up to the drug regulator to produce the studies."