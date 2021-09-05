Budget cuts leave schools short of textbooks, teachers

Poor schools in four provinces have been underfunded for textbooks and other needs, and one is not able to fill vacant teacher posts, after the National Treasury slashed the budgets of provincial education departments.



In some cases, schools have to find the money to pay teachers.Budget cuts experienced by the provincial education departments have affected the North West (a cut of R1.3bn), Western Cape (R2bn), Free State (R1.6bn), Limpopo (R3.1bn) KwaZulu-Natal (R6.5bn), Eastern Cape (R4.4bn) and Mpumalanga (almost R2.6bn)...