Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property
05 September 2021 - 00:00
Lion King composer Lebo Morake has his neighbours roaring in protest as they accuse him of turning their Glenvista suburb in Johannesburg into an eyesore.
Homeowners from Glenvista Extension 6 are accusing Morake of failing to fully comply with a directive from the city authorities to demolish a mansion that he allegedly built without council planning approval. The house, which has been partly demolished, has been condemned as a safety hazard...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.