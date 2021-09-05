Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property

Lion King composer Lebo Morake has his neighbours roaring in protest as they accuse him of turning their Glenvista suburb in Johannesburg into an eyesore.



Homeowners from Glenvista Extension 6 are accusing Morake of failing to fully comply with a directive from the city authorities to demolish a mansion that he allegedly built without council planning approval. The house, which has been partly demolished, has been condemned as a safety hazard...