Cops 'closing in' on masterminds behind Babita Deokaran's murder
05 September 2021 - 00:00
Teams of specialised detectives have inched dramatically closer to the alleged masterminds behind the assassination of Gauteng health department whistleblower Babita Deokaran.
Deokaran, a senior financial officer in the provincial health department, was a key witness in the Special Investigating Unit’s probe into R332.5m worth of irregular procurements of personal protective equipment (PPE) involving senior department officials...
