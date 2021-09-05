Cops 'closing in' on masterminds behind Babita Deokaran's murder

Teams of specialised detectives have inched dramatically closer to the alleged masterminds behind the assassination of Gauteng health department whistleblower Babita Deokaran.



Deokaran, a senior financial officer in the provincial health department, was a key witness in the Special Investigating Unit’s probe into R332.5m worth of irregular procurements of personal protective equipment (PPE) involving senior department officials...