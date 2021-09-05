News

Cops 'closing in' on masterminds behind Babita Deokaran's murder

05 September 2021 - 00:00 By Graeme Hosken and Iavan Pijoos

Teams of specialised detectives have inched dramatically closer to the alleged masterminds behind the assassination of Gauteng health department whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

Deokaran, a senior financial officer in the provincial health department, was a key witness in the Special Investigating Unit’s probe into R332.5m worth of irregular procurements of personal protective equipment (PPE) involving senior department officials...

