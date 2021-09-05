Covid-19 vaccine: Migrants hit many hurdles in way to get a jab

Celani Kamwambo can't wait to get vaccinated but first she needs to recover from breathlessness and "flu-like" symptoms that have much in common with Covid-19.

When the 42-year-old Zimbabwean went to a Cape Town clinic recently, she was not offered a test or treatment, she said. "They said it was not Covid and I must go back home to rest," said Kamwambo.

"When I am well again, I will go to be vaccinated. I have managed to register for the vaccine with my refugee status. My sister-in-law got vaccinated [last] Wednesday using her passport number."

Kamwambo's struggle to get equal treatment at a clinic is common among migrants, who face a number of barriers to getting Covid-19 jabs - despite President Cyril Ramaphosa's promise "to make the vaccine available to all adults living in SA, regardless of their citizenship or residence status".