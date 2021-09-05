FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute
05 September 2021 - 00:04
Unemployed and desperate, Godfrey Kgethile thought his prayers had been answered when an online pop-up notice told him he had won the jackpot in a lottery draw.
Ten months later, after sharing his banking details and ID number with the supposed lotto operator and waiting in vain for the windfall to materialise, he was slapped with a R2.9m demand from FNB...
