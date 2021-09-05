News

FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
05 September 2021 - 00:04

Unemployed and desperate, Godfrey Kgethile thought his prayers had been answered when an online pop-up notice told him he had won the jackpot in a lottery draw.

Ten months later, after sharing his banking details and ID number with the supposed lotto operator and waiting in vain for the windfall to materialise, he was slapped with a R2.9m demand from FNB...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Digital sleuthing and an alert neighbour: Inside Babita Deokaran assassination ... News
  2. Polls disaster looms for ANC News
  3. Dan Plato mulls quitting after DA mayoral snub News
  4. Tito Mboweni, Zweli Mkhize stay on as backbench MPs News
  5. Jab incentives get people talking, laughing — and vaxxing News

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York