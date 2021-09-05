'I find no joy in eating': Why recovery can stink for some infected with Covid

Nicolaas Venter was relieved when his sense of smell returned three days after he got Covid a year ago, but he wasn't prepared for everything to smell burnt or like vinegar.

Recovery from the disease can literally stink for people like Venter who lose their sense of smell and taste and suffer from parosmia, a condition that makes normal scents smell foul to the human nose.

Others have no sense of taste and smell for months.

"It has drastically impacted my daily life, as I found comfort in making food, enjoying it and experimenting with new and different flavours," said Venter, of Pretoria.

"I find no joy in eating or making food anymore as it has become something I dread. I cannot appreciate pleasant smells anymore, which not only has an adverse effect on your mental health but also core functions, as you are unable to, for instance, smell if you might have body odour or whether food or milk has gone bad."

Annie Klintworth of Cape Town, who got Covid in December, always thinks the food she is cooking is going off.

She now has to ask her children to be her "sense of smell".