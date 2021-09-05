Liliesleaf board flays CEO in funding row
05 September 2021 - 00:00
The Rivonia, Johannesburg, farm where Nelson Mandela once hid from security police and which served as the underground headquarters of the liberation movement is at the centre of a new struggle as its CEO and trustees square off over a funding dispute involving millions of rands.
The spat, which erupted in public this week when the Liliesleaf Farm Museum said it will be closing “indefinitely” as it is unable to pay staff salaries, concerns R8.1m in funding that the department of sport, arts & culture gave Liliesleaf in 2015. The funding was subject to a memorandum of understanding between Liliesleaf and the department that the money would be used to pay for museum infrastructure upgrades...
