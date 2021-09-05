LISTEN | Jolizne's rib will give her a new ear after dog attack
05 September 2021 - 00:00
Two surgeons are to sculpt a new ear for Jolizne Bester, 9, from a cartilage of her ribs, and she will finally do what she has long wanted - to wear two earrings.
Jolizne was 16 months old when the Pretoria family's pet Jack Russell bit an ear off...
