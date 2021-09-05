Local government elections: ANC 'to beg' IEC for reprieve after poll errors
With local poll losses looming, party to beg for reprieve in 94 municipalities
05 September 2021 - 00:05
In a desperate attempt to save face, the ANC plans to use Friday's Constitutional Court order forbidding the postponement of the local government elections to argue that the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) must reopen the candidate registration process.
The party is scrambling after a devastating blunder that saw it fail to register hundreds of candidates for the election, meaning it cannot participate in elections in 94, or more than a third, of SA's 278 municipalities...
