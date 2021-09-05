Magistrate in drink-driving dispute asks NPA boss to 'drop' charge

A prominent magistrate has approached national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi in an attempt to have a drink-driving charge dropped.



According to the charge sheet, a breath test showed Vusi Mhlanga was nearly 2.5 times over the legal limit when he was arrested behind the wheel of his Audi in Green Point, Cape Town, in 2019.But his lawyer claims the state’s case is weak and that his client is being unfairly targeted because he is a magistrate...