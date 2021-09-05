Messing around in a boat sale
05 September 2021 - 00:00
Four military vessels that have outlived apartheid and state capture are being offered for sale by the defence force.
Prospective bidders hoping for a chunk of history in their boatshed should be warned that the vessels are past their prime. They were once used to deploy special forces divers and some were used for border patrol in the Caprivi Strip when Namibia was still known as South West Africa...
