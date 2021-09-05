News

Messing around in a boat sale

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
05 September 2021 - 00:00

Four military vessels that have outlived apartheid and state capture are being offered for sale by the defence force.

Prospective bidders hoping for a chunk of history in their boatshed should be warned that the vessels are past their prime. They were once used to deploy special forces divers and some were used for border patrol in the Caprivi Strip when Namibia was still known as South West Africa...

