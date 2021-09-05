News

Shuttle slip up leads to auditor-general procurement blunder

Office hired a shuttle service without a vital tax certificate

Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist
05 September 2021 - 00:03

The auditor-general is looking at how an internal procurement breach in her office led to work being given to a company without a tax clearance certificate.

The AG's office is feared by government departments for highlighting their procurement failures. But now the watchdog is looking into a lapse by one of its own after learning that one of its shuttle-service suppliers, Mudziwa Travel, was hired without a valid tax clearance certificate or a signed contract...

