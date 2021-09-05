'Significant amount of funds' missing at top Northern Cape school
05 September 2021 - 00:00
A financial scandal has rocked one of the country’s top schools, where a “significant amount of funds” have gone missing.
Craig Neave, the principal of St Patrick’s Christian Brothers College Kimberley, said auditors were preparing documents about the management of school funds “for presentation to the local Hawks office”...
