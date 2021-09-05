'We are in trouble': Plea for 'more police' after mass killings
05 September 2021 - 00:00
A lack of police stations, a proliferation of guns, and revenge killings among criminals have led to a spiralling increase in cases of murder and attempted murder in Umlazi, south of Durban.
That’s the view of residents, crime experts and the community policing forum after two mass shootings claimed the lives of 11 people, including a 14-year-old boy, between last Sunday and Tuesday. The teen was among six people shot and killed in the Zamani informal settlement when a group of gunmen opened fire inside a block of flats...
